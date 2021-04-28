Advertisement

Pooler leaving WVU

Lineman Jeffery Poolers is the latest defensive player to transfer from West Virginia University.
Pooler
Pooler(wdtv)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN (AP) - West Virginia defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler plans to transfer.

Pooler announced his plans Wednesday on Twitter to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Pooler had 23 tackles with three sacks last season and made 17 starts in 38 career games.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from West Virginia in 2019.

He’s the third defensive starter to announce plans to transfer since the end of last season.

Safety Tykee Smith transferred to Georgia, and cornerback Dreshun Miller landed at Auburn.

