Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Arrest warrants for seven individuals have been obtained, after suspected drugs were found in a search Tuesday of four residences in Parkersburg.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure says members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Drug Task Force conducted the searches at residences at Spring Street, 13th Street, Lynn Street and Grafton Street.

The searches turned up suspected heroin, fentanyl, and methanphetemine.

”We’ve had three fatal overdose investigations start this week, or within the last week,” Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin noted Wednesday. “I can’t say for certain it involved these individuals in this investigation, but similar players in our community.”

Arrest warrants have been obtained for the following individuals:

Mary Curran: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Transporting Controlled Substances into a Correctional Facility.

Toni Johnson: Delivery of Heroin and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

John Channels: Delivery of Heroin and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Carrie A. Johnson: Delivery of a Counterfeit Substance.

Peggy Atkinson-Boyles: Conspiracy to Deliver Controlled Substances.

Mark L. Valentine: Delivery of Methanphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The Columbus, Ohio police department and the U.S. National Guard also took part in the investigation.

Prosecutor Lefebure says additional charges could be brought against these and other defendants.

