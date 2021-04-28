Advertisement

Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes

By Todd Baucher
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Arrest warrants for seven individuals have been obtained, after suspected drugs were found in a search Tuesday of four residences in Parkersburg.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure says members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Drug Task Force conducted the searches at residences at Spring Street, 13th Street, Lynn Street and Grafton Street.

The searches turned up suspected heroin, fentanyl, and methanphetemine.

”We’ve had three fatal overdose investigations start this week, or within the last week,” Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin noted Wednesday. “I can’t say for certain it involved these individuals in this investigation, but similar players in our community.”

Arrest warrants have been obtained for the following individuals:

Mary Curran: Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Transporting Controlled Substances into a Correctional Facility.

Toni Johnson: Delivery of Heroin and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

John Channels: Delivery of Heroin and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Carrie A. Johnson: Delivery of a Counterfeit Substance.

Peggy Atkinson-Boyles: Conspiracy to Deliver Controlled Substances.

Mark L. Valentine: Delivery of Methanphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The Columbus, Ohio police department and the U.S. National Guard also took part in the investigation.

Prosecutor Lefebure says additional charges could be brought against these and other defendants.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Mural at Sandy's Florist
Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail