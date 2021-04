BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Kelly Erb is a senior at Belpre High School who plays volleyball, and runs track and cross country for the Lady Golden Eagles.

Kelly is a cross country school-record holder, and is also the valedictorian of her senior class with a 4.37 GPA.

Kelly is off to Ohio State University this fall to study pre-pharmacy.

