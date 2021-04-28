Advertisement

Twins trounce Tribe

Minnesota uses home run power to rout Cleveland 10-2
(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) - Byron Buxton homered leading off the first and got five hits, Mitch Garver homered twice and Minnesota hitters connected six times in a 10-2 romp over the Cleveland Indians.

Buxton went 5 for 5 with his homer, two doubles and two singles.

He homered on Logan Allen’s second pitch and Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco also homered in the first as the Twins ended a four-game losing streak.

J.A. Happ took advantage of the run support and allowed two runs in seven innings.

Williams Astudiollo also connected as Minnesota won for just the second time in 10 games.

Amed Rosario homered for Cleveland.

