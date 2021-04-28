Advertisement

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Shares Social Media Safety Tips

Man uses Monkey social media app to meet minor
Man uses Monkey social media app to meet minor(WTAP News)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) - Ever hear of the social media app Monkey? If not, you’re not alone.

Washington County detective Scott Smeeks never hear of it either before the department arrested and charged a New Jersey man who used Monkey to meet a 13-year-old girl.

Detective Smeeks and the rest of the department learned that monkey is a video-sharing app that allows people to have video calls with others all over the world.

In this specific case, Elijah Reid-Williams, the man charged with 5 counts of sex-related charges allegedly lied to the victim about his age on Monkey and met her several times.

Detective Smeeks says cases like this are not new to the area. There have been three other cases this year where an adult was arrested for communicating with a minor on social media to solicit sex. He says he advises kids to only communicate with people they already know on social media.

“Always be wary of who you’re talking to. It’s always safer to talk amongst the people that you know. I know it’s fun for them to meet new people and have those social chats and all that but once it gets to the point where it crosses the line that’s where it becomes dangerous. That’s where someone could get hurt, raped, or kidnapped, or even worse,” Smeeks said.

As of now, the Washington County Sheriff’s department does not have enough staff to create a specific department dedicated to these types of cases.

Smeeks says he advises parents to monitor their children’s phones, learn more about certain apps before allowing children to use them, and only have children communicate with people they know on social media.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Mural at Sandy's Florist
Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail