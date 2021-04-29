Advertisement

Astorg Auto provides funds to Parkersburg Humane Society

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Astorg Motor Company in Parkersburg donates to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Astorg Auto made a $95 thousand sale originally listed at five thousand below the sale price on Monday.

The Ram TRX truck was bought by a Charleston-based individual through a drawing at Parkersburg and Charleston Astorg locations.

With the extra $5 thousand, the Parkersburg facility chose to send the money to the Humane Society.

It’s a way of giving back after a difficult year in 2020.

“We can’t forget our passion as human beings to help out animals and those kinds of things,” says Astorg Auto sales manager, Rod Seldomridge.

Astorg officials asked the Humane Society that this check be used for spaying and neutering animals.

