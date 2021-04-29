Camden Clark honors boy for helping save his mother’s life

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Calling 911 can be a really scary moment if someone in your family needs medical attention. That can especially be scary if you are 9 years old. But, for 9-year-old Jake, he knew just what to do.

Camden Clark paramedic Tyler White and paramedic Aaron Marshall received a 911 call from Jake that his mom was having an emergency. White and Marshall said Jake was calm, cool, and collected when describing his mother’s situation and helped them save her life.

To reward Jake for staying calm and helping the emergency team, White and Marshall rewarded him with a certificate, patches, and a tour of the ambulance. White said he hopes other kids will follow Jake’s lead and remember some important steps when calling 911.

“That’s the most important thing for kids when calling 911-cool calm and collected. The 911 dispatcher is going to tell you everything you need to do. When we teach kids about 911 and about safety and fire prevention the main thing is to know your address,” White said.

Marshall added that Jake not only knew his address but he had a prepared script he recited to the emergency crew in order to tell them what his mother needed. Marshall said he hopes all kids can be as prepared as Jake if they are ever in a similar situation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.