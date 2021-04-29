Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine a day after agents raided his home and office.

On his daily talk show on WABC Radio, Giuliani referred to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which he used to run, as unaccomplished “bullies.”

“You’re not going to stop me. And you’re not going to convict me of some phony crime,” Giuliani said.

He then ticked off a list of his own accomplishments as the U.S. attorney in Manhattan in the 1980s, including prosecutions of mob figures and Wall Street fraudsters.

“And what have they done? What have they done? Nothing, except come after me ... at six o’clock in the morning with a piece of nonsense. No wonder they’re jealous,” Giuliani said.

The federal probe is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Giuliani, the Republican former mayor of New York City, has insisted that all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of former President Donald Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

But some Ukrainian figures who were in contact with Giuliani have said in interviews that they also hoped he could help them on matters in the U.S., including arranging for meetings with the U.S. attorney general and ousting the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The search warrants for Giuliani’s electronic devices were approved by a federal judge.

On his radio program, Giuliani said he wouldn’t talk in detail about the case, but he again denied doing work on behalf of any foreign entities.

He previously told The Associated Press he had “never represented a foreign anything before the U.S. government.”

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.

In the decades since Giuliani left, the office has handled some of the nation’s most high-profile prosecutions, convicting global drug traffickers, corrupt politicians, Wall Street fraudsters and terrorists including the men behind the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday on CNN that the White House was given no heads’ up on the fact the raid was coming. The Justice Department, she said, “is independent now. They’re gonna make their own decisions, take their own actions. That’s how the president wants it.”

Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that Giuliani was “the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot.”

“It’s very, very unfair,” he said of what happened Wednesday. “Rudy loves this country so much, it is so terrible when you see things that are going on in our country with the corruption and the problems and then they go after Rudy Giuliani.”

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed reporting from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Kirk Douglas kisses his wife Anne's hand, in Los Angeles...
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Key piece of Biden’s $1.8T families plan expires after 2025
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers GM: ‘We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel