Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER, CHRIS WILSON HAS DEVELOPED A NINE-HOLE MINI GOLF COURSE FOR HIS STUDENTS.

HE STARTED IT WHILE TEACHING AT MCKINLEY ELEMENTARY IN 20-17... AND HAS CONTINUED TODAY AT MADISON ELEMENTARY.

“We started this with one hula hoop and a couple trees with cones,” says Madison Elementary School physical education teacher, Chris Wilson. “And it kind of grew from there.”

Wilson has added animals, like gophers and crocodiles; water hazards and sand traps, and even puts in small details like bird noises over the speakers.

When the pandemic closed schools, Wilson took the extra time to be a little more creative with this activity.

“Of course, last year when we had COVID and we weren’t going to school it gave me a lot of opportunity to work on a lot of this stuff,” says Wilson.

The course even has a “pro shop” where students can purchase items, and the funds go back into adding on to the course. The students love it.

“I like it a lot. I like number four the most because you get to lamp it off the ramp,” says fifth grader, Steven Cain.

Wilson chose to go all out on golf because he says its a game kids can play for life.

Wilson says, “Golf is a game that you can play your whole life. I’ve played it my whole life. My taught me as long as he could. And it’s just a game that teaches honor, respect, integrity. It teaches a lot of core values that you can carry on with you in real life.”

The fourth and fifth-grade students will all be taking part in a golf tournament very soon.

