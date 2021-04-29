Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A mural is transforming the side of Sandy’s Florist in Belpre into a bright floral masterpiece.

The mural has been in the works for about two years but wasn’t able to be painted last year due to covid.

Joe Flaherty, the owner of Sandy’s Florist says he hopes it helps brighten things up and brings some cheer to the community during these hard times.

“Just trying to spruce up Belpre and brighten things up since covid came past,” Flaherty said. “Trying to make everything brighter and cheerer.”

The mural will also fit into Belpre’s Belpre in Blooms theme.

Flaherty says the community response to the mural has been great.

“I think it’s going over great,” Flaherty explained. “While they have been painting and doing all the work on it, we’ve had tons of people coming by, honking their horns and yelling out their windows and everything saying how great it looks and everything.”

The mural is expected to be completed early next week.

