Advertisement

Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A mural is transforming the side of Sandy’s Florist in Belpre into a bright floral masterpiece.

The mural has been in the works for about two years but wasn’t able to be painted last year due to covid.

Joe Flaherty, the owner of Sandy’s Florist says he hopes it helps brighten things up and brings some cheer to the community during these hard times.

“Just trying to spruce up Belpre and brighten things up since covid came past,” Flaherty said. “Trying to make everything brighter and cheerer.”

The mural will also fit into Belpre’s Belpre in Blooms theme.

Flaherty says the community response to the mural has been great.

“I think it’s going over great,” Flaherty explained. “While they have been painting and doing all the work on it, we’ve had tons of people coming by, honking their horns and yelling out their windows and everything saying how great it looks and everything.”

The mural is expected to be completed early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail