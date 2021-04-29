Obituary: Steven Richard Wallis

Steven Richard Wallis, 66, of Marietta passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021 while vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He was born on August 27, 1954 in Marietta, Ohio, the son of C. Zeke and Barbara Jo Patterson Wallis.

Steve was a 1973 graduate of Marietta High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was employed in the past at Dravo, Zides Sport Shop, and Merchant 5-Star. He was currently employed by the YMCA of Marietta. Steve was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved the beach, reading and loved spending time with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed working with everyone at the Y.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Pauline Patterson and Arthur and Evelyn Wallis and his Uncle Bruce and Aunt Chu Li Wallis. He is survived by his parents of Marietta, Ohio, his brother Terry Wallis and his children Allie, Morgan and Megan Wallis of Marietta; sister Pam (Steve) Brooker, of Churchtown and their children Kelsey (Brett) Wharff and their son Brooks Mikhael Wharff of Vincent, Ohio, Caden Brooker of Arvada, Colorado, his Uncle Larry and Aunt Susie Fouss of Marietta, Ohio and several cousins.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words during this difficult time. Private services will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions in memory of Steve can be sent to the YMCA, 635 B State Route 821, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Wallis family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

