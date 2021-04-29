Obituary: William “Will” Carr Densmore

William “Will” Carr Densmore, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 19, 1961 in Panola, AL, a son of Lucille Speights Willie and the late Charlie Little.

A United States Army Veteran, Will Served his country honorably and faithfully for four years. He previously worked as a resident counselor in Columbus, Miss. Will was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends at barbecues.

He is survived by his six children, Kethon (Crystal) Prince, Brandon, Devin Fizer, Legarette Densmore, Roger Cross and Quinton; six sisters, Linda Hood of Meridian Miss., Brenda Densmore of Macon, Miss., Betty Broaden of Shuqualak, Miss., Glenda Jenkins of Scooba, Miss., Regina Gainer of Parkersburg, W.Va. and Amanda Willie of Macon, Miss.; two granddaughters, McKenzie Prince and Taylor Conley-Carnes; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Willie R. Willie.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:30 pm, Monday, May 3, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg, WV. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 2:30 pm, Monday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Densmore family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.