OVU soccer program honored by Great Midwestern Athletic Conference

Ohio Valley’s Juan Hoyos named Player of the Year and Jordan Valentine named Coach of the Year in the GMAC
(WHSV)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A stellar season has brought honors to Ohio Valley University men’s soccer program.

Juan Hoyos has been named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Great Midwestern Athletic Conference.

Hoyos is a senior and plays forward for the Fighting Scots.

This season Hoyos led the conference in total points with 22, and he led the league in goals scored with 10.

Two of those shots were game winners and he had a total of 15 shots on goal.

Jordan Valentine is the GMAC Coach of the Year for the job he’s done the Fighting Scots in his second season.

He’s guided OVU to a perfect 9-0 record and third place national ranking in the division 2 polls.

Valentine and his Fighting Scots are playing for the conference championship Thursday at noon against Cedarville at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus

