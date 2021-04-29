Advertisement

Registration ending soon for Memorial Health System golf outing

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System is accepting registrations for its annual golf outing benefiting Selby General Hospital through Friday, April 30.

Registration is $600 for a group of four and $150 for an individual. There are currently over 20 teams registered. Prizes will be given to the first, second, and third place teams, and there will be skill prizes awarded for every hole.

This will be the event’s 22nd year, and has historically been well attended, said Jill Weihl, administrative secretary at Memorial health System.

Each year, the hospital assesses what departments are in need of support and decides where the funds from the event will go accordingly. This year, the funds will be used to purchase recliners for in-patient rooms.

Last year, the dinner following the event was canceled due to COVID and that will be the case again this year, Weihl said.

Registration can be done online here.

