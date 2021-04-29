Advertisement

Report: Cruises could resume sailing in mid-July

Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.
Cruises may be able to leave U.S. ports by mid-July after more than a year of not sailing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cruise industry might be able to resume voyages in U.S. waters this July.

USA Today said it obtained a letter from the CDC to the industry and got more details from the agency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said eliminating risk on cruises isn’t possible, so the idea is to mitigate it with a blend of testing, quarantine and vaccination.

The agency is also clarifying how cruises, which haven’t been able to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year, can meet its requirements in order to sail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Kirk Douglas kisses his wife Anne's hand, in Los Angeles...
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Key piece of Biden’s $1.8T families plan expires after 2025
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers GM: ‘We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel