The Children’s Listening Place awarded $131,000 grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place is one of the 22 Child Advocacy Centers across West Virginia that have recently received grant money from Governor Jim Justice.

The Children’s Listening Place was awarded $131,358 in grant money.

The center is a Child Advocacy Center that provides a welcoming environment for children to go and tell their stories.

“The Children’s Listening Place is a Child Advocacy Center that provides a one-stop interview medical if needed process for the child,” Executive Director Greg Collins explained. “It means that the child does not have to go to the police department, the sheriff’s office, or a state police detachment to be interviewed. They can be interviewed in this friendly center.”

Collins said the funds awarded will go towards everyday operations.

“Day-to-day operations, actually,” Collins said. “Everything we get is grant money. We have no main source of money coming in. We get grants and we take donations from foundations, corporations, individuals can donate on our website. That’s how we exist. There is no line item that covers our center and this is how we exist.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.