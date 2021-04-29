Two community yard sales taking place this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two large community yard sale events are taking place in the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend, the Muskingum Valley Beverly Waterford Chamber of Commerce Community Sale, and the Professional Women’s Association of the Mid-Ohio Valley (PWA) Yard Sale.

The Community Sale includes participating residents in Beverly, Waterford, and Lowell. Residents throughout the area will host yard sales at their homes, and the event as a whole is intended to drive traffic to the area. A number of local businesses will be offering special deals, as well.

The event will go from April 30 to May 2, beginning at 8 A.M. each day. Residents who would like to register to participate can do so by visiting B&W Pharmacy or calling (740) 984-2305.

“The idea is basically to get more people into the community,” said Aerica Bates, secretary for the Chamber of Commerce and vice president of employee benefits at Diets, Futrell, & Walters Insurance. “Last year, we weren’t able to do it with COVID, so we’re excited to see what the turnout ends up being this weekend,” she added.

Bates noted that, based on social media activity on the event’s Facebook page, the organization is hoping for significant community involvement.

The PWA Yard Sale will be taking place in Parkersburg at City Park. It will begin at 9 A.M. on April 30, and go through 3 P.M. on May 1. This will be the organization’s first time hosting a yard sale.

The PWA is accepting donated items from the community between 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. on Thursday, April 29, as well as during the sale on Friday.

Funds raised from the sall will replenish the PWA’s charity account, which it uses to purchase essential items for or make donations to local charitable and nonprofit organizations. While the PWA is still determining which organizations to support with this year’s funds, it has previously supported nonprofits like the Family Crisis Center, the Wood County Society, Old Man Rivers, the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and more, according to PWA member Sandy Moore.

Each month, the organization aims to donate funds or essential items to area organizations.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.