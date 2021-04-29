Advertisement

United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting involved with a new management firm to help children.

The non-profit is forming what’s called a “Learning Trail.”

A new wealth management firm called “North Bend” will be sponsoring it.

The trail is designed to get kids outside for a walk and to read.

“Thirty million people within the United States are actually in the deficit in reading. So, being able to have a book-sharing program is a really important thing,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s community impact director, Sara Husk.

This helps children with both exercise and literacy.

“Providing any type of educational opportunities for youth in the Mid-Ohio Valley is a wonderful opportunity for the kids and for us to be a part of it is an ace for us,” says North Bend Wealth Management managing partner, Tad Wilson.

Officials at the firm say they wanted to jump on this opportunity.

“We wanted to be able to not only run our practice on local decisions, but things like this. Make working with the non-profits, the community, and make those dollars be used here. And with United Way we know that happens. That all stays here in this area,” says managing partner, Marc DeCicco.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was this morning to introduce these two as partners.

A location for the learning trail will be revealed in a few weeks.

