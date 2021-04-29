Advertisement

Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a high school student.

Charleston Police held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they have issued a murder warrant for Dekotis Thomas, 19, of South Charleston.

Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, was shot and killed on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on April 7. Taylor was a senior at Capital High School, set to graduate next month.

WSAZ has learned that Dekotis Thomas was arrested on October 3, 2019 for the possession of firearm. No other details about the arrest or the status of the charge was available at the time.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the...
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Capital High School student, football player killed in shooting

The vehicle of interest in this homicide case was located in Kanawha County by police on April 12. Charleston Police say the gray two-tone early 2000s model Ford F-150 was located in Kanawha County.

Vehicle of interest located in teen homicide investigation

This is a developing story.

