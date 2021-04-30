Advertisement

Bengals chose Chase with first round draft pick

The Cincinnati Bengals took LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio.(AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals took LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Bengals are hoping for a revival of Chase’s chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow that carried LSU to the 2019 national championship.

Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season.

In 2019, he set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.

Cincinnati is also badly in need of offensive line help but opted for Chase over Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

