“Celebration of Life” ceremony held in St. Marys

"Celebration of Life" ceremony was held at St. Marys Elementary
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and on Friday, a “Celebration of Life” ceremony took place in St. Marys.

The event was scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Pleasants County Courthouse. It was canceled due to the weather.

Organizers held a shorter version of the event for second graders and their families at St. Marys Elementary School. The event was shortened to fit with the school’s schedule.

During the event, organizers from Pleasants County Family Resource Network and Westbrook Health Services talked to the students about the importance of child abuse awareness.

“We believe that every kid deserves a chance, and everyone deserves to have information on the things that we care about,” Moriah Riggs with Westbrook Health Services explained.

The second graders also performed a skit for their families and released butterflies.

At the end of the event, each child received a bag with materials on child abuse awareness and some goodies.

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, there was also an Awareness walk held Friday at St. Marys High School.

