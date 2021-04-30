UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Troopers with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on County Nine Road near Reno. It involved a fire engine and two pedestrians.

Troopers say that on April 29 at approximately 7:51 p.m., the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department was at a structure fire at 1177 County Nine Road. William Reed, 72, and Karolyn Reed, 72, were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.

Both were pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Engineers Office, Washington County EMS, Washington County Coroner, Marietta Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Devola Volunteer Fire Department, Fearing Volunteer Fire Department, and Lowell Adams Volunteer Fire Department.

UPDATE: 4/29/21 9:40 P.M.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people are dead following a incident on County Road 9 in Washington County.

A fire was reported on County Road 9 around 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.

Dispatchers with the OSHP said there has been a incident involving a fire truck.

Authorities are not releasing much information at this time.

The Reno Volunteer Fire Department is on scene.

Wood County dispatchers said Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department responded per their mutual aid agreement.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post says County Road 9 is shut down. A mobile home fire was reported on the County Road 9 around 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Multiple fire departments are responding to the fire. There is also a wreck involving a fire truck.

