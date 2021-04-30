Advertisement

UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
By Phyllis Smith and Zach Shrivers
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Troopers with the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on County Nine Road near Reno. It involved a fire engine and two pedestrians.

Troopers say that on April 29 at approximately 7:51 p.m., the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department was at a structure fire at 1177 County Nine Road. William Reed, 72, and Karolyn Reed, 72, were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.

Both were pronounced deceased by the Washington County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Engineers Office, Washington County EMS, Washington County Coroner, Marietta Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Devola Volunteer Fire Department, Fearing Volunteer Fire Department, and Lowell Adams Volunteer Fire Department.

UPDATE: 4/29/21 9:40 P.M.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people are dead following a incident on County Road 9 in Washington County.

A fire was reported on County Road 9 around 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.

Dispatchers with the OSHP said there has been a incident involving a fire truck.

Authorities are not releasing much information at this time.

The Reno Volunteer Fire Department is on scene.

Wood County dispatchers said Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department responded per their mutual aid agreement.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post says County Road 9 is shut down. A mobile home fire was reported on the County Road 9 around 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Multiple fire departments are responding to the fire. There is also a wreck involving a fire truck.

We will bring you more information as we get it.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Five cars involved in wreck on Rosemar Road.
Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue
Mural at Sandy's Florist
Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus