Advertisement

Delays expected on US 50 and at Buckeye Street

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Buckeye Street OP Bridges on US 50, located at milepost 7.38 (east and westbound), will be subject to a single lane closure on Tuesday, May 4 due to a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The bridge inspections are expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Motorists traveling on US 50 and Buckeye Street (below the bridge) should not experience any significant delays. However, they should reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Five cars involved in wreck on Rosemar Road.
Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue
Two Parkersburg school buildings sold at public auction
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Two community yard sales taking place this weekend

Latest News

Volunteer crouches down, making sure a seedling is planted firmly in the ground.
Hundreds of trees planted at local 4H campgrounds
Students gather around a dissected pig.
Local students get hands-on medical experience
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley vs. Ohio Dominican GMAS semi-finals
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley vs. Ohio Dominican GMAS semi-finals
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown