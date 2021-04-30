Delays expected on US 50 and at Buckeye Street

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Buckeye Street OP Bridges on US 50, located at milepost 7.38 (east and westbound), will be subject to a single lane closure on Tuesday, May 4 due to a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The bridge inspections are expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Motorists traveling on US 50 and Buckeye Street (below the bridge) should not experience any significant delays. However, they should reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the work schedule.

