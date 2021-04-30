Jimmie Bell named new Belpre football coach

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A new era in Belpre High School football is underway.

Former Ohio State football player Jimmie Bell is the new man in charge of Golden Eagle football.

Bell’s hiring was approved by the Belpre City Schools Board of Education Thursday morning.

He takes over for Lance Binegar who replaced Mike DeVol, who stepped down right before the start of last season.

Bell was introduced to the Belpre student body at an assembly in the afternoon.

He was the USA Today high school defensive lineman of the year from a Youngstown Ohio high school.

Bell went on to play for Ohio State, where he got a degree, and went on to play briefly in the NFO and then NFL Europe.

When his playing days were over, he became an empowerment coach and a motivational speaker.

This will be his first football coaching job. Bell will meet with members of the Belpre football team and perspective players on Friday.

