Lane closures planned on CR 34/4 and on US 50

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the River Hill Road Bridge on CR 34/4, located at milepost 0.63 will be subject to a bridge inspection beginning on Monday, May 3, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

There will be single lane closures on County Route 34/4 as well as US 50, eastbound and westbound, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. to allow bridge crews to inspect the bridge. Motorists traveling on US 50 or CR 34/4 should not experience delays; however, motorists traveling through the work zone should reduce their speed, use caution and follow the direction of all traffic control devices.

The inspection schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

