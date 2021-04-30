Advertisement

Lane closures planned on CR 34/4 and on US 50

Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.((MGN Image))
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the River Hill Road Bridge on CR 34/4, located at milepost 0.63 will be subject to a bridge inspection beginning on Monday, May 3, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

There will be single lane closures on County Route 34/4 as well as US 50, eastbound and westbound, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. to allow bridge crews to inspect the bridge. Motorists traveling on US 50 or CR 34/4 should not experience delays; however, motorists traveling through the work zone should reduce their speed, use caution and follow the direction of all traffic control devices.

The inspection schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Five cars involved in wreck on Rosemar Road.
Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue
Two Parkersburg school buildings sold at public auction
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Two community yard sales taking place this weekend

Latest News

Volunteer crouches down, making sure a seedling is planted firmly in the ground.
Hundreds of trees planted at local 4H campgrounds
Students gather around a dissected pig.
Local students get hands-on medical experience
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley vs. Ohio Dominican GMAS semi-finals
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley vs. Ohio Dominican GMAS semi-finals
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown