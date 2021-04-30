Local teens win medals in first aid and professional skills competitions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several local teens won medals recently in a professional skills competition sponsored by SkillsUSA West Virginia. The organization supports students learning a range of workplace and technical skills.

The students have been participating in trainings at the Caperton Center for Applied Technologies in Parkersburg, where they’ve completed coursework in areas such as first aid, CPR, carpentry, firefighting, EMT basics, and telecommunication.

Four local high school students took home gold medals at the organization’s statewide competition and will advance to the nationals, which will take place virtually in June. Emma Hunt won a gold medal for Firefighting, Charles Boston for First Aid/CPR, Isabel Wigal for Construction Tool Identification, and Nick Garner for Carpentry. Gage Brown took home a silver medal for Construction Tool Identification.

The competitions for each skill set include written exams and/or exercises conducted via video conference.

The goal of the trainings is to provide students with knowledge and experience that will be valuable when they enter the workforce.

“I work with volunteer fire departments and I’ve been doing this stuff for over 40 years and it’s rewarding. And just about anywhere you go you need [that kind of work]. If you have an emergency services background...it will get you prepared for the workplace,” said Jim Reynolds, instructor for the emergency and fire management program at the Caperton Center.

