Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say one man hit four other cars Thursday on Rosemar Road. The wreck happened on Rosemar Road and Emerson Avenue by the CVS. Police say the man was driving on Rosemar in the center lane to turn toward the interstate.

Officers say he had a medical problem and hit the three cars in front of him. He then crossed the intersection and had enough speed to run over the median in front of the CVS. He then hit a fourth car that was parked in the parking lot.

The person in that car was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say no drugs or alcohol was involved. The man is cited for failure to maintain control. His name is Brandon Coss.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.