Advertisement

Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue

By Phyllis Smith and Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say one man hit four other cars Thursday on Rosemar Road. The wreck happened on Rosemar Road and Emerson Avenue by the CVS. Police say the man was driving on Rosemar in the center lane to turn toward the interstate.

Officers say he had a medical problem and hit the three cars in front of him. He then crossed the intersection and had enough speed to run over the median in front of the CVS. He then hit a fourth car that was parked in the parking lot.

The person in that car was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say no drugs or alcohol was involved. The man is cited for failure to maintain control. His name is Brandon Coss.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mural at Sandy's Florist
Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus