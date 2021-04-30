MID OHIO VALLEY PLAYERS CREATE COVID-19 MEMORIAL WALL

MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) -The Mid-Ohio valley players are not only providing the community a chance for local entertainment, but for a chance to honor those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Suzanne Walker, one of the directors for the Mid-Ohio Valley Players’ one-act festival says people can have a picture and the name of a loved one who passed away from Covid-19 placed on the lobby walls of the theater. People can then view the pictures and the luminaries that will line the sidewalk in front of the theater.

Walker says the idea for the memorial wall stemmed from playwright Becca Buck’s experience with her grandfather Keith Nichols. Buck wrote a play about her grandfather for the one-act festival but sadly, he passed away from covid in January. The cast and crew then came up with the memorial idea.

“And then we thought, instead of just having it to honor her grandfather so many people have lost friends and loved ones. And we’ve not had the opportunities to celebrate their lives with the covid restrictions, people can’t have life celebrations like they’ve had in the past so we all agreed that we all would open it up to the community to send us names of friends and loves ones.”

The one act festival will run on May 7th, 8th, 14th, and 15th. Tickets can be purchased at midohiovalleyplayers.org and if you want to send in a picture and name of a loved one who lost their life to covid, email marketing@midohiovalleyplayers.Org.

