Obituary: Carol Ann Mayo

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Carol Ann Mayo, 83, of Little Hocking, OH, died April 27, 2021, at her residence.

Carol was born November 20, 1937, in Parkersburg and was the daughter of the late Richard D. and Beulah F. Scott Hall.

Carol was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.  She loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Carol  is survived by her daughter Deborah S. Hively (Randy Sargent) of Little Hocking; sons James E. Mayo Jr. (Chris) of Vincent, OH and Richard W. Mayo (Mae) of Walker, WV; 7 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren; brother Michael Hall (Erica) and sister Barbara Williams (Jack).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James E. Mayo Sr.; her daughter Pamela Mayo Deem; sister Dixie Seebaugh; aunt Edna Williamson (James).

There will be no services.  Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery Belpre. Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting with arrangements.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

