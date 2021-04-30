Obituary: Joseph J. Burge

Joseph J. Burge, age 74, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice Freda (Piatt) and Harold Burge; sisters Shirley Babcock and Sharon Lauderman and brother Gary. He leaves behind sisters Rita (Bob) Stealey of Belpre and Judy Lane of Brentwood, CA; brothers Fred (Marilyn) Burge of Williamstown and Don (Peggy) Burge of Columbus, along with numerous nephews, nieces and dear friends.

Joe served 20 years as a First Sergeant with the United States Army and later retired from the Bureau of Public Debt. He found his greatest joy in life hunting or fishing with his best friends, Roger Townsend, Dr. Dave Montgomery and Chad Turner. He loved his family and was always ready to offer advice and support. He will be sorely missed.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 4rd at 11:00 am at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with the Rev. Chad Mugrage presiding. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe’s honor to his favorite information center, the Williamstown Branch of the Wood County Public Library, 201 W. 5th St.; Williamstown, WV 26187.

