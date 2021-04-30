Obituary: Linda Lee Pyles Angelo

Linda Lee Pyles Angelo, 81 of Parkersburg passed on Thursday, April 15 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 24, 1939 daughter of Evelyn Hines Pyles and Aubrey Reese Pyles.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended real estate classes at OSU. She was a district manager for Hickory Farms in the New England area. Linda was actively involved with the Parkersburg Police Department volunteering at substations, fighting crime in her neighborhood, and enjoyed attending functions and serving on committees of the Democratic Society of Parkersburg. She also loved the outdoors, working in her yard and learning new things.

She is survived by her cat Dora and nieces and nephew Susan Merriman (Dean), Eric Taylor (Krissy), Amy Whitehill (John), Joe Hickman (Cathy) and Charlene Darnell as well as great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in Death by her husband of 50 years, Van Angelo; her four sisters Geraldine Pugh, Catherine (Janie) Hickman, Joyce (Judy)Taylor, Mary Louise Pyles and brother Charles Pyles, nephew Chuck Hickman and niece Jenny Taylor.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Cawley, the staff at Strecker Cancer center, and the staff at Marietta Memorial who took care of her.

There will be no visitation or services. If you would like to remember her, please make a donation to Strecker Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

