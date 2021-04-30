Parkersburg High School uses flags to honor lives lost to Covid-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -If you have recently driven past Parkersburg High School, you may have noticed the state flags in front of the building.

Students in the school’s key club have put out 2,000 West Virginia state flags.

The flags represent and honor the over 2,000 West Virginians who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

“I think it’s a good thing to do,” Cece Fatta, one of the students involved said. “I think it’s important that people realize how many people are actually dying of this. This gives them something to actually look at instead of just a number that may not really matter to them.”

Fatta says she came up with the idea after seeing a picture of a similar memorial at a school in Oklahoma.

“I actually got the idea from another key club in Oklahoma,” Fatta explained. “I saw a picture of a similar memorial that they had done for people in Oklahoma that have died of Covid. That’s how we got the idea.”

The flags will be out in front of the school for the next couple of weeks.

