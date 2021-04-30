Advertisement

Parkersburg High School uses flags to honor lives lost to Covid-19

Flags at Parkersburg High School
Flags at Parkersburg High School(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -If you have recently driven past Parkersburg High School, you may have noticed the state flags in front of the building.

Students in the school’s key club have put out 2,000 West Virginia state flags.

The flags represent and honor the over 2,000 West Virginians who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

“I think it’s a good thing to do,” Cece Fatta, one of the students involved said. “I think it’s important that people realize how many people are actually dying of this. This gives them something to actually look at instead of just a number that may not really matter to them.”

Fatta says she came up with the idea after seeing a picture of a similar memorial at a school in Oklahoma.

“I actually got the idea from another key club in Oklahoma,” Fatta explained. “I saw a picture of a similar memorial that they had done for people in Oklahoma that have died of Covid. That’s how we got the idea.”

The flags will be out in front of the school for the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Five cars involved in wreck on Rosemar Road.
Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue
Two Parkersburg school buildings sold at public auction
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Two community yard sales taking place this weekend

Latest News

Volunteer crouches down, making sure a seedling is planted firmly in the ground.
Hundreds of trees planted at local 4H campgrounds
Students gather around a dissected pig.
Local students get hands-on medical experience
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley vs. Ohio Dominican GMAS semi-finals
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio Valley vs. Ohio Dominican GMAS semi-finals
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown
WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys at Williamstown