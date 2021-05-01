3 Warren seniors have athletic signing ceremonies

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - 3 Warren High School seniors had their signing celebrations announcing their athletic plans in college on Friday.

Kaylee McGee is headed to Alderson Broaddus to play soccer.

She’s a 2 year letterman as a midfielder.

Haylee Morgan has accepted an offer to play volleyball for Capital University.

Morgan is a setter and has earned all district and all conference honors.

Devanne Reynolds is also headed to an Ohio Athletic Conference school.

She’ll be running cross country and track at Muskingum University.

Reynolds has earned all conference and all district honors and qualified for the regionals.

