Hundreds of trees planted at local 4H campgrounds

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power is donating at least 600 trees to Wood County 4H Campgrounds.

Volunteers were hard at work Friday morning, planting hardwood trees such as oaks, maples, and black gums. It wasn’t just Mon Power employees on the scene. Volunteers from Community Bank pitched in as well.

Sleeves were used to protect the seedlings from deer and netting was used as protection against birds.

This is all a part of an effort to reforest the area as well as to fulfill Mon Power’s parent company First Energy’s goal of planting over 10,000 trees in their service area.

That goal has been surpassed.

Mon Power’s Carol Trembly said, “We will actually be over 11,000 trees after today’s plantings and most of that was planted in the last two weeks - to celebrate Earth Day, which was last Thursday, and Arbor Day, which is today, Friday.”

The goal isn’t just a numbers game.

“Mon Power has a green team and it’s part of the mission to really promote environmental stewardship and responsible use of natural resources,” Trembly said.

The rest of the donated seedlings will be planted at the campgrounds on Saturday, with the help of 4H kids.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.