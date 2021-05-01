Advertisement

Local students get hands-on medical experience

Students gather around a dissected pig.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center hosted a special event for students interested in healthcare Friday.

Blood, dead pigs, mannequins having medical emergencies - oh my! High school upperclassmen got a taste of the medical world up close and personal at this event.

The center’s medical program manager, Erica Chidester, said, “They’ve gotten to draw blood on our fake arm, they’ve gotten to give injections, they got to see our pig in our surge tech program, they did a scavenger hunt in billing and coding to learn different codes and diagnosis...,”

From interactive medicine to learning about scholarships and financial aid opportunities, student Kenzie Zimmerman said her favorite part was the Apollo Lab.

“We went to the Apollo Lab, which is a live mannequin that actually blinks, breathes, and his heart beats.”

Not to mention it has seizures too.

Student Gracie Martin laughed, “He was just sitting there shaking.”

While monitoring a life-like mannequin had its pros, it was phlebotomy that made Martin’s eyes light up.

“I thought phlebotomy was pretty cool. I kind of liked with the whole drawing blood and doing injections and stuff. I thought that was really neat so it had me thinking there for a minute if I wanted to maybe try that,” she said.

Chidester hopes the event helped students decide where they want to take their career.

Also, the center is still open for tours. Just give them a call.

Two community yard sales taking place this weekend

