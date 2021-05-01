Advertisement

Obituary: Sterling Neff

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Sterling Ross Neff, 80 of Washington, WV, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born August 29, 1940, in Glenville, WV, a son of the late James and Nora Neff.

After attending 13 different schools, Ross was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1967. After settling down in Parkersburg, he met and married his wife of 51 years, Betty Louise (Stephens) Neff while working at Marbon. He spent a lifetime enjoying spending time with his family and teaching fire and safety and confined space rescue. Ross was employed by Marbon/ Borg Warner/ GE Plastics from 1965 until he retired in 2000.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his daughters, Leah (Stan) Ostrow of Baltimore, MD, Susannah (Del) Turner of Washington, WV; two grandsons, Evan Ostrow and Eric Ostrow; brothers, Rodney Neff of Houston, TX; Stan (Beverly) Neff of Belpre, OH; sister, Kellie (Rick) Kelley of Glen Allen, VA; sister-in-law, Lucy Stephens of Belpre, OH; and 13 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise Stephens Neff; sister, Starling Neff Wiles; brother-in-law, Ron Wiles; nephew, Michael Paul Kelley.

Funeral Services will be 11 A.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Neff family.

