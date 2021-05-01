Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 4/30/21 @ 11 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said a full review is underway after a man was injured Friday in an officer-involved shooting on the city’s West Side.

During a news conference conference Friday evening, Hunt showed two versions of body camera footage. Both showed a lengthy exchange between the suspect, 33-year-old Denaul Dickerson, and several police officers in the area of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

WSAZ chose not to live stream the news conference due to the graphic nature of the footage.

It shows five shots fired toward Dickerson after he lunges toward officers with a knife. Dickerson falls to the ground and is immediately rendered aid by nearby officers. Hunt said two officers fired the shots.

“Our officers that were lunged at,” Hunt said. “They were in very close proximity and did feel as if their life was being threatened.”

The chief added that Dickerson made the aggressive move before an officer with a Taser could approach the suspect.

Hunt said Dickerson has been stabilized at a Charleston hospital.

During part of the exchange, Dickerson could be heard saying, “I’m not going back to jail,” “Shoot me, shoot me,” and “Kill me.”

Hunt said the incident followed a call to Metro 911 about threats of a stabbing.

The chief said the entire incident, which lasts for more than three minutes, will be reviewed by CPD detectives and the department’s Professional Standards Division. It will then be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

“There will be a lot of conversation to come as this is reviewed further,” Hunt said. “We are going to be as transparent as possible.”

Court documents reveal there was an active warrant out for Dickerson for failure to appear at a court hearing in 2020. He was due in court in connection with a charge that he brandished a hatchet on police officers on July 21, 2020.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

UPDATE 4/30/21 @ 4:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man injured in an officer-involved shooting incident Friday in Charleston is identified as Denaul Dickerson.

That is according to Charleston Police who tell WSAZ they were responding to a call that Dickerson was threatening to stab someone.

The incident happened in the area of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

Court documents reveal there was an active warrant out for Dickerson for failure to appear at a court hearing in 2020.

He was due in court in connection with a charge that he brandished a hatchet on police officers on July 21, 2020.

According to the complaint from that incident, Dickerson told police “Your going to have to kill me,” and started walking away from the scene while still holding the hatchet. The complaint goes on to say he was told to drop the hatchet, waved it in the direction of police and said “shoot me, shoot me.” After ignoring more commands, police say, officers used a Taser on Dickerson and he was taken into custody.

No officers were hurt in Friday’s incident.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.

The shooting happened in the area of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

Charleston Police officers tell WSAZ one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.