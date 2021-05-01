Advertisement

U.S. Senate approves Gayle Manchin as co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s...
West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s former first lady Gayle Manchin will serve as the co-chair of the nation’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination.

The ARC is an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.

Manchin’s husband, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released the following statement Thursday:

“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission. ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region. I am so proud of Gayle for her many accomplishments.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Five cars involved in wreck on Rosemar Road.
Man hits four cars on Rosemar Road after medical issue
Two Parkersburg school buildings sold at public auction
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Two community yard sales taking place this weekend

Latest News

This is just one step in what it takes to prepare for the summer showcase.
FFA and 4H kids prep for summer showcase
One Girl Scout helps a younger Girl Scout post a flag.
Belpre Girl Scouts honor deceased veterans
Volunteer crouches down, making sure a seedling is planted firmly in the ground.
Hundreds of trees planted at local 4H campgrounds
Students gather around a dissected pig.
Local students get hands-on medical experience
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies
WTAP News @ 6 - Trio has signing ceremonies