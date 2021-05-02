Belpre Girl Scouts honor deceased veterans

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre Girl Scouts honored deceased veterans at Rockland Cemetery Saturday.

This troup partnered with Belpre Area Veterans to post flags at the graves of deceased veterans. The troup’s Service Unit Treasurer Maxine Mobbs said flag etiquette is part of an overarching initiative to teach the girls manners and etiquette.

Belpre Area Veterans President Bill Harpold hopes the girls...,

“..., recognize that the ones they are decorating the graves for is the ones that have made the country what it is today and has given the freedoms that they have known for their time.”

About 1,100 flags have been posted at veterans graves in 2021 due to the Belpre Area Veterans’ initiative.

