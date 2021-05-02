Blennerhassett Island is now open

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was a big day for Blennerhassett Island.

Carriage rides and mansion tours are now just a boat ride away. It’s May and that means Blennerhassett Island is back and open for business.

The island-goers came from all over for opening day - from Columbus to Charleston to our Mid-Ohio Valley.

After a 15 minute boat ride to the island, people piled out in search of some family fun. Outdoor yoga and outdoor movie nights are just some of the events in the cards for 2021.

While history buffs may light up reading about the island, for some, the history is more of a nostalgic sort.

Park Superintendent Craig Pyles said, “Yeah the carriage rides are always a favorite with the kids and, for that matter, the older adults too it seemed like it. We get a lot of stories about ‘when I was a kid’ so now they get to relive their childhood too.”

Pyles credits the park’s maintenance workers for getting the park into opening season condition.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.