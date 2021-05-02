Advertisement

FFA and 4H kids prep for summer showcase

This is just one step in what it takes to prepare for the summer showcase.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - 4H and FFA kids brought their livestock out for tag day Saturday.

Kids rounded up their sheep, goats, and feeder calves for tagging in what was run as a drive-thru style event. This is all in preparation for the summer showcase, in which 4H and FFA members showcase their livestock and sell them off. Kids will also show off projects that can range from cooking to wood work and everything in between.

In preparation for the showcase, kids have been raising their animals and getting them used to how they will be shown.

According to 4H Program Assistant Lindsey Boso... “They learn a lot. They learn how to work with their animals, show, exhibit, and….leadership skills along with responsibility.”

The summer showcase will take place late July. It is currently up in the air whether or not it will be open to the public.

