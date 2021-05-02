Advertisement

Local author publishes her first novel before graduating high school

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local novelist just held her second book-signing event and she’s only 17.

Abby Farnsworth was all set up at Grand Central Mall. She even had crafts that went along with the cover of her book, EverGreen.

The book is not only the first in a trilogy, it’s Farnsworth’s first creative writing project.

It’s something she’s dreamed of since she became an avid reader at age 10.

She said, “Ever since then, I thought ‘oh my gosh it would be so cool to like look at my bookshelf and see a book with my name on it’ but I thought ‘oh I’ll never do that. I just don’t have it.’”

Farnsworth finally decided to put novelist on her bucket list the fall before Covid.

Then the pandemic hit.

“I had wanted to write for a while but I thought oh you know I’ll do it when I’m out of college um and then the pandemic happened and I was quarantined for months so basically I started. You know, I might as well start something. I didn’t think I’d finish it for years.”

She finished it in three months. All 200 pages.

Every morning during quarantine, Farnsworth wrote. It served as an escape from the house she was stuck in.

She remembered, “And so every morning, that’s what I would do. It would be almost like - almost like leaving because mentally you weren’t there and so definitely that was one of the reasons I finished so quickly.”

Farnsworth describes the novel as a paranormal romance with elements of mystery and suspense.

So far, she’s on a role. Not only did she finish one novel, she finished the second one in the trilogy, which is set to come out later this year, and is half way through the final third.

Still, there will be more novels after that.

Farnsworth said, “I don’t ever plan to stop. Once you start, it’s kind of something - it’s very addictive. You can’t really stop. It’s kind of like coffee for me.”

Farnsworth’s book is aimed towards a teen and tween audience and can be bought through most online distributors. You can also buy it locally at J&M’s Used Book Store or through her publisher World Castle Publishing’s website.

