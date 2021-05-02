Local kids get crafty at Mommy and Me event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Moms and kids got crafty at this local Mommy and Me event.

Mother’s Day might be one week away but there’s nothing wrong with spreading out the love. Kids and moms made their own bath bombs and salt soap bars, painted flower pots, and decorated cookies.

Salt and Shea Soap hosted the event. Owner Alisha Riddle hopes the craft session not only ended with cookies, but long-lasting memories. She said the area doesn’t have too many events like this so she put this on to bring families together for some quality time.

Participant Little Everly seemed to already be in the Mothers Day spirit. If you ask her about her mom, she says she’s the ‘bestest.’ When asked what makes her ‘the bestest’ she answered with...

“Uh...um..making cookies.”

It seems like the event was quite the hit. Riddle said kids are already asking when the next craft event will be.

