Obituary: Erwin Goertler

Erwin Gifford Goertler, 95, of Williamstown, WV passed away on May 1, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.

He was born on October 17, 1925, in Rochester, PA to the late Otto and Clara Liapple Goertler. Erwin was a 1943 graduate of Williamstown High School and was a veteran of the US Navy, having served for 2 years and 9 months.

He had retired from American Cyanamid Co. after 42 years of service. He was a member of Williamstown First Presbyterian Church for 68 years, Williamstown Lodge #129 F&AM for 67 years, Williamstown American Legion Post #159 for 73 years, and the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane Kiger (Doug) of Williamstown, WV; son, Glen Goertler (Donna) of Williamstown, WV; five grandchildren, Megan Watts (Geoff) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Molly Kiger of Williamstown, WV, Matthew Kiger, of Lititz, PA, Michael Goertler (Bridget) of Williamstown, WV and Mitchell Goertler of Columbus, OH; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Goertler, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Smittle Goertler; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Hawver Goertler and two brothers, Robert F. and Edward Goertler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Rev. Elizabeth Campbell-Maleke officiating. Burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery with full military honors and masonic rites.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamstown Athletic Boosters, PO Box 102, Williamstown, WV 26187.

