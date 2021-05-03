Advertisement

Athens County firefighter dies responding to fire

By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Nelsonville firefighter has died in the line of duty.

Senior Firefighter Jeff Armes was fighting a fire on Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville around 5 p.m. Sunday when he collapsed, Nelsonville Division of Fire officials said.

He was given CPR and advanced life support care right away.

He was then taken to a hospital in Athens where he was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber asked for prayers as his department moves forward.

“This is a day that we have all dreaded in our minds,” said Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank. “We are keenly aware of the dangers of our public professionals, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected. Now that tragedy has stricken our city, we must not fall apart but stand strong and band together to support the Armes family and those who are closest to them.”

Firefighter Jeff Armes
Firefighter Jeff Armes(Nelsonville Division of Fire)

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Abby Farnsworth never imagined it would happen this early.
Local author publishes her first novel before graduating high school
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Kids are already asking when the next craft session will be.
Local kids get crafty at Mommy and Me event
4-H and the FFA hold Tag Day in preparation for showcase season.
WTAP News @ 11 - 4H and FFA Tag Day
A woman points to the land, as the boat slowly approaches the island.
Blennerhassett Island is now open
Abby Farnsworth never imagined it would happen this early.
Local author publishes her first novel before graduating high school