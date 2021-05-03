Athens County firefighter dies responding to fire

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Nelsonville firefighter has died in the line of duty.

Senior Firefighter Jeff Armes was fighting a fire on Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville around 5 p.m. Sunday when he collapsed, Nelsonville Division of Fire officials said.

He was given CPR and advanced life support care right away.

He was then taken to a hospital in Athens where he was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber asked for prayers as his department moves forward.

“This is a day that we have all dreaded in our minds,” said Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank. “We are keenly aware of the dangers of our public professionals, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected. Now that tragedy has stricken our city, we must not fall apart but stand strong and band together to support the Armes family and those who are closest to them.”

Firefighter Jeff Armes (Nelsonville Division of Fire)

