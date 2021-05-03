Advertisement

Beckley high school basketball player killed shooting Sunday night

Shooting(WALB)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Beckley Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old senior at Woodrow Wilson High School.

According to a news release on the department’s Facebook page, Dewayne Marquette Richardson, Jr., was shot and killed Sunday night in Beckley.

For Immediate Release: May 3, 2021 at 11:25 a.m. Information released by Lt. David S. Allard “The Beckley Police...

Posted by Beckley Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Terrill Street.

Police say they and EMS crews responded to the call when they were flagged down by a vehicle taking Richardson to the hospital.

Richardson had a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS crews began trying to save his life as they took him to Raleigh General Hospital.

From there, he was taken to Charleston Area Hospital, where he died.

According to the police department, Richardson starred on the Woodrow Wilson basketball team that will play in the state tournament in Charleston.

The Beckley Police Department is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of WV or Cpl. Stewart (304-256-1708).

