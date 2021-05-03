Crown Florals seeing customers be creative for Mother’s Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Mother’s Day being around the corner, many will be looking to get their mom something special.

With this in mind, many are choosing local flower shops—like crown florals—for this service.

With the pandemic going on, representatives of the shop say that customers are requesting no-contact orders and purchases online, much like in 2020.

However, a big difference with this year—outside of the foot traffic in the store—is what customers are buying for their mothers.

“We’re also seeing a lot of people that are focusing on the coming in and wanting to be creative. They’re wanting to create that custom gift basket or that special gift bag. Mom has been cooped up, so they’re wanting a garden flag for the yard. So, we’re seeing just people coming in with all kinds of crazy requests, which we love to fill, but also some of your more traditional requests for gift giving,” says Crown Florals owner, Keith McClung.

McClung also says that crown florals is seeing an increase in out-of-state and in-town orders.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.