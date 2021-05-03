Advertisement

Delays expected on Wood CR 3/21, Middle Ridge Road

((MGN Image))
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces delays on Wood CR 3/21, Middle Ridge Road, on Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a culvert replacement on Wood CR 3/21, Middle Ridge Road, beginning approximately 0.3 miles from the intersection of WV 31 to the intersection of Wood CR 3/24, Middle Ridge Church Road, from milepost 0.30 to milepost 0.92. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Substantial delays are possible. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter Jeff Armes
Athens County firefighter dies responding to fire
William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
Abby Farnsworth never imagined it would happen this early.
Local author publishes her first novel before graduating high school
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered

Latest News

Forecast for May 3rd
Forecast for May 3rd
WTAP News @ Noon - Firefighter dies on duty
WTAP News @ Noon - Firefighter dies on duty
Shooting
Beckley high school basketball player killed shooting Sunday night
.
Trial against opioid distributors set to begin in WVa