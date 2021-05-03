First Wood County trial since pandemic underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - When her husband died in January, 2018, Joan Hendershot was in a Clarksburg hospital, recovering from recent surgery.

Both James C. Hendershot and their son, James T., or “J.T.”, had been at the hospital on January 12, when she was admitted.

James T. is now on trial, charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

Their daughter, Sarah Jones, says J.T. often had erratic behavior, which showed that day.

“His behavior wasn’t of a normal person,” Jones recalled in court Monday. “He was walking back and forth, and saying, ‘lets go do this, let’s go back home’.

Home is where the elder Hendershot’s body was found on January 25, 2018. James and J.T., at Sarah’s urging, had gone home the day of the surgery.

Police interviewed J.T. after the discovery.

”And he then speaks to the defendant and says, ‘when was the last time you saw your dad?’”, Assistant Wood County Prosecutor Heather Nicholson argued Monday in opening statements. “(Hendershot) responds, ‘about four days ago-we were arguing’. And Officer Garten asks, did your arguement ever become physical’? And the defendand says, ‘I don’t want to answer that question’.”

James T.’s attorney, Reggie Bailey, argued there’s no evidence J.T. caused his father’s death.

“No evidence of malice, no evidence of intent,” Bailey told the jury. “The time of death is unknown. They can’t tell you exactly how blunt force was administered, how it occurred, or what instrument may have caused that.”

What is known is pictures shown the jury, taken by the hospital’s security cameras, show the last times James C. Hendershot was seen by most of his family, alive.

Part of the significance of this trial is that it’s the first murder trial held in Wood County in nearly two years. It, and others, have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s being held at the Parkersburg City Building, due to social distancing requirements.

