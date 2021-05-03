Give Local MOV to begin Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The start of this year’s Give Local MOV, the annual campaign hosted by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) to raise funds for area nonprofits, is less than 24 hours away. The online giving campaign will begin at 12 A.M. on Tuesday, May 5.

This year, 60 nonprofits and schools will participate. Those who would like to donate to one or more of the organizations can do so online at givelcoalmov.org. Many of the participating organizations currently looking for volunteers will highlight available opportunities on the site, as well.

A number of prizes will be awarded to various organizations, some of which will be based upon funds raised while others will be random drawings.

The campaign began as a day of giving in 2014, and has grown in scope to include an increasing number of organizations in Wood, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Calhoun Counties.

The campaign is taking on a special significance in 2021, as many area organizations are continuing to feel the impact of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is still creating a lot of new needs and putting financial strain on our nonprofits,” said Julie Posey, development and communications officer at PACF. “The organizations that are providing direct assistance are requiring more resources than usual to fulfill their mission...And even if they aren’t directly responding to COVID-19, they’re feeling the pressure because they’ve had to cancel their regular programming and fundraising activities,” she added. Posey went on to note that, while many organizations maintain “rainy day” funds, much of that money has been largely depleted in the last year, as well.

As the camping progresses, PACF will continue to provide updates on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.